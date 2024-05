В матче Манчестер Сити - Ман Юнайтед установлено уникальное достижение для финалов Кубка Англии

1 - This is now the first men's #FACupFinal to see two different teenagers score, with Kobbie Mainoo (19y 36d) the youngest English goalscorer in the match since West Ham's John Sissons in 1964 (18y 215d). Dreams. pic.twitter.com/eKUw0CSyMC

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 25, 2024