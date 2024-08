Сразу четыре игрока Манчестер Юнайтед получили травмы и выбыли на длительное время

Man United have picked up four injuries during their preseason tour:



▫️ Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot injury

▫️ Rasmus Hojlund is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury

▫️ Marcus Rashford was subbed off hurt vs. Betis

▫️ Antony was subbed off with an apparent… pic.twitter.com/MKH0efLEBC

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2024