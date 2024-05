Сентрал Коуст Маринерс второй раз подряд выиграл А-Лигу

THIS IS THE STUFF DREAMS ARE MADE OF! 🙌🇦🇺



18-year-old Miguel Di Pizio puts the Central Coast Mariners on the cusp of a treble- and becomes the youngest ever goal scorer in a Grand Final.



An unbelievable story is unfolding in Gosford.



Catch the Isuzu UTE A-League 2024 Grand… pic.twitter.com/kNHk2XI6xe

— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) May 25, 2024