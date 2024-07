Сенсации 2-го игрового дня на Олимпиаде. Что потрясло болельщиков?

🚨BIG UPSET IN PARIS



Cuban legend Julio Cesar La Cruz drops a 3-2 decision to Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan in the first round of the 92kg Olympic tournament. Heartbreak for the the 2x Gold Medalist at his last Olympic Gamespic.twitter.com/l0JjmK1v5s

— Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) July 28, 2024