Как отреагировали социальные сети на победу Реала над Барселоной в Эль Класико

⚪️🇭🇷 Fair to mention how Luka Modrić entered in the most difficult moment for Real Madrid during el Clásico… and then the game changed.



Quality, leadership, professionalism.



⭐️ 38 years, 47 days — he has become the oldest player to play in El Clásico.



Football legend. pic.twitter.com/AX229tveAO

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2023