Провальный сезон. Манчестер Юнайтед повторил клубный антирекорд после поражения от Арсенала

9 - This is Manchester United's ninth defeat of this season at Old Trafford in all competitions - they have never lost more at home in a single campaign in their history (also 9 in 1920-21, 1930-31, 1933-34, 1962-63, and 1973-74). Bleak. pic.twitter.com/HnDboiJckF

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2024