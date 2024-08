Пловец Кош завоевал для Венгрии первое "золото" на Олимпиаде в Париже

WHAT A SWIM! 🥇🇭🇺



Hubert Kos secures #gold for Hungary in swimming men's 200m backstroke!



This is the first gold medal for Hungary at #Paris2024!

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024