Опередил Леброна и Кидда. Йокич оформил еще один трипл-дабл

Nikola Jokic put up a MONSTER triple double in the Nuggets’ win over the Pelicans 😱



🔥 35 points

🔥 14 rebounds

🔥 12 assists



🔥 15-of-24 FG

🔥 2-of-6 3PT



Passed LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the all-time triple doubles list with his 108th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YiNCbFP02L

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023