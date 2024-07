Новая Зеландия второй раз подряд стала Олимпийским чемпионом по Регби-7 среди женщин

WHAT A FINAL! 🇳🇿



It's #gold medal glory for New Zealand who take the win with a score of 19-12 in women's rugby sevens 🏉@theNZTeam | @worldrugby | #Rugbysevens | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/I0s9tymgfX

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 30, 2024