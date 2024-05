Нойер отпраздновал гвардейский юбилей в Бундеслиге

500 - Bayern's Manuel Neuer makes his 500th Bundesliga appearance (156 for Schalke, 344 for Bayern) - he is the fourth goalkeeper in BL history to reach this mark after Oliver Kahn (557), Eike Immel (534) and Uli Stein (512). Institution. pic.twitter.com/q6QlY4jTQi

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 12, 2024