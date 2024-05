Коул Палмер установил уникальный рекорд в АПЛ

22 - Aged 22 years and 13 days on the date of the final game of the 2023-24 Premier League, Cole Palmer is the youngest player in the competition's history to finish a season as the outright leading player for combined goals and assists (33 - 22 goals, 11 assists). Plane. pic.twitter.com/jyw3lKSaQx

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2024