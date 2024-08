Китайский пловец установил мировой рекорд в плавании вольным стилем на 100 метров

A WORLD RECORD FOR PAN ZHANLE🥇



Congratulations to China, achieving first place in swimming men's 100m freestyle. 🇨🇳



This is China's first-ever medal in this event!@OlympicsCN | @WorldAquatics | #Swimming#Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/nlhPJ7NGkO

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024