Кэти Ледеки установила очередной рекорд и добыла уже 8-е олимпийское золото

KATIE LEDECKY, TAKE A BOW! 🇺🇸



It's another #OlympicRecord for her as she takes back-to-back wins in swimming women's 1500m freestyle. 🏊



She secures her 8th #gold medal for the USA, becoming the first female swimmer to win gold at four different Olympic Games. 🥇@TeamUSA |… pic.twitter.com/nV9zFwEQNQ

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024