Исторический успех. Италия завоевала золото в женском командном фехтовании на Олимпиаде

GOLD! 🇮🇹



Italy shines, earning #gold in fencing women's team Épée 🤺



This is Italy's first-ever gold in any women's Épée event and their first gold in fencing since 2016! 💪@coninews | @FIE_fencing | #Fencing#Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/hW6fMDIyX5

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 30, 2024