Игрок дортмундской Боруссии провел юбилейный матч

400 - Marco Reus will make his 400th appearance for Borussia Dortmund in all comps; after Michael Zorc, Mats Hummels, Roman Weidenfeller, Stefan Reuter and Lars Ricken, he will become the sixth player to reach this milestone for BVB in professional football. Jubilee. #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/spwvXB98HH

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 4, 2023