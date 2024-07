Финалистка Уимблдона неожиданно "зачехлила ракетку" уже в 1/8 финала Олимпиады

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova’s reaction after beating Jasmine Paolini at the Olympics.



She crouches down on the floor & soaks it in.



Her 1st top 10 win since 2016.



So much support for this veteran today. 🥹



She gave her heart out there, & the crowd reciprocated with so much… pic.twitter.com/GXvc1Zi1FI

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 30, 2024