Австралийка Джессика Фокс стала самой титулованной спортсменкой в гребном слаломе на Олимпиадах

GOLDEN MOMENT!



Jess Fox clinches #gold for Australia in canoe slalom women's canoe!



She is now the most decorated athlete in canoe slalom with a total of 6 Olympic medals!!

— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024