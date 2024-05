Аналитики Squawka назвали показатель, по которому Ман Юнайтед – худший в АПЛ

Most set-piece goals including penalties in the Premier League this season:



◉ 31 - Arsenal

◎ 22 - Newcastle



Most set-piece goals conceded including penalties in the Premier League this season:



◎ 26 - Nottingham Forest

◎ 23 - Sheffield United

◉ 22 - Tottenham



