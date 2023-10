Аль-Иттифак собирается подписать экс-игрока Манчестер Юнайтед

Understand Al-Ettifaq will not sign Jesse Lingard. Although club have been impressed by him in training, two players would need to be released to add him. This will likely not happen in January. Lingard’s financial demands too high either way. No pre-contract has been offered.🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3ddvuNRIXj

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 21, 2023