А ты играл? Главный фанат Роналду затроллил Холанда после матча Арсенал – Ман Сити

BREAKING: Arsenal beat the Champions and go joint top of the League. Massive moment for ⁦@m8arteta⁩ and his team. Scrappy old game but we defended like demons & ⁦@_DeclanRice⁩ was superb again. I bet Mikel’s never enjoyed a handshake more than this one… 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/mF2VqXkt4Q

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 8, 2023