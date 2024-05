56 ударов. В Израиле пробили самую длительную серию послематчевых пенальти в истории футбола

A new world record was set tonight in Israel. M.S. Dimona beat Shimshon Tel Aviv 23:22 in a penalty shootout in the third league playoff semifinal. In the historic duel, 56 penalties were kicked, more than the 54 penalties kicked in March 2022, when Washington beat Bedlington in… pic.twitter.com/U2v7DikKT6

— Sport5 (@sport5il) May 21, 2024