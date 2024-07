28 лет. Музетти - первый итальянец, вышедший в 1/4 финала Олимпиады в 21 веке

Lorenzo Musetti becomes the first Italian man to reach the Olympics Quarterfinals since Renzo Furlan in 1996.



28 years.



The first Italian man to reach the quarterfinals in the 21st century.



Soaking in history.



