On July 18, Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom (Mostar) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Zrinjski will compete with Urartu. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Zrinjski



The team holds the national record due to most league titles. “The Nobles” became the best in Bosnia and Herzegovina for the eighth time in the spring, at the same time, defending the golden medals, which had been taken a year earlier. Moreover, they managed to add a cup trophy, only the second one of all time. It is clear that the club regularly starts at the European arena. There are no high-profile successes – it has never managed to break into the group stage. Still, speaking about the recent years, the Bosnian team does not fly out immediately. It went through two rounds of the Europa League qualification in 2019 and 2020. And the club was minimally beaten by Sheriff in the Champions League (0-0, 0-1) last summer. Nevertheless, Zrinjski coped with Tirana and Tobol, and even Slovan at the home arena in the less-rated Conference League, but according to the results of extra time, it was stopped in Bratislava. This time, it turned out to start with a minimal but won battle in the Caucasus.

Urartu



The club is better known to many as Banants. It was under this name that it took the first trophies, including the championship in 2014. Still, the owner was changed a couple of years ago and there was a rebranding. And being under the rule of Dmitry Gunko in the current format, “the Proud Eagles” have already achieved the so-called “golden double”. And they also hoped to do their best in the European competitions, where the Armenian team had, to be frank, nothing to boast: there were constant departures from the very first opponent in the qualification with a minimum of victories. Now everything is going to the fact that it will have to try the ambitions in the Conference League. The Armenian club had got an advantage in the home match against the Bosnian opponent, but it did not score, moreover, it conceded a goal in the 89th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams had not played a head-to-head match until 2023.

Predictions



