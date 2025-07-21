Zira vs Hajduk Split prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025

Prediction on game W1(+1) Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Zira will face Hajduk Split. The match will take place in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, July 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Azerbaijani side Zira continues to solidify its reputation as one of the region’s solid mid-table teams, making yet another appearance in European qualifiers. Last season, they finished in second place for the second year running, and did so with a huge margin.

Despite playing organized football with a focus on rapid transitions into attack, Zira still struggles to compete with Qarabag. As a result, they have to settle for a spot in the Conference League, where significant success has so far eluded them.

Last season, Zira came close to reaching the main stage but were soundly beaten by Cypriot side Omonia in the playoff round. This year, the task won’t get any easier, as the draw has immediately handed them a tough opponent in Hajduk.

Zira has been conservative in the transfer market. Of the summer arrivals, the most notable is the permanent signing of Ismayil Ibrahimli, who was bought from Qarabag.

Hajduk is among Croatia’s leading clubs and boasts solid European experience. The team finished third in last season’s HNL, trailing only Dinamo Zagreb and Rijeka.

Hajduk were just two points off the top spot—closer to the gold than they've been in years. This success is largely credited to Gennaro Gattuso, who managed to build a strong squad, but left at the end of the season due to disagreements with the board.

Under the new coaching staff, Hajduk continues to play attacking, modern football, relying on a mix of youth and experienced attackers. Particular attention should be paid to the wingers and midfield, where the Croatians consistently create density and pressure high up the pitch.

During summer friendlies, Hajduk defeated Posusje, Radomlje, and CSKA Sofia, losing only to Austria’s LASK. Rakitic has retired, while Prpic moved to Porto. The sale of Vuskovic to Tottenham brought in a good sum, although Luka had recently been on loan at Westerlo.

Match facts

Zira are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

In their last five home games, Zira have recorded four wins and one draw.

Hajduk are undefeated in three consecutive matches.

On the road, the Croatian side has won just two of their previous nine games.

Zira average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Hajduk average 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Zira : Bayramov, Djibrilla, Guima, Juninho, Mutsinzi, Nuriyev, Renato, Aliyev, Ibrahimli, Papunashvili, Suma.

: Bayramov, Djibrilla, Guima, Juninho, Mutsinzi, Nuriyev, Renato, Aliyev, Ibrahimli, Papunashvili, Suma. Hajduk Split: Ivusic, Sharlija, Hrgovic, Brajkovic, Pajaziti, Mlacich, Sigur, Krovinovic, Livaja, Pukstas, Sego.

H2H

These teams have never met before at the official level.

Prediction

Hajduk are going through a challenging offseason, but their chances of advancing to the next round of the Conference League remain solid. The Croatian club enters as the favorite, despite a significantly changed squad compared to last season. At the same time, Zira are more than capable of putting up a fight, especially at home. My bet is on the hosts with a +1 goal handicap.