Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand
Zimbru vs FC Astana prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Zimbru
31 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Chisinau, Zimbru Stadium
FC Astana
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.6
One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday in Chisinau, where local side Zimbru will host Kazakhstan’s Astana at the Zimbru Arena. Here’s a bet with solid chances of success, taking into account the result of the first leg and the current state of both teams.

Match preview

The Moldovan club pleasantly surprised in the first leg, managing to secure a 1-1 draw in Astana—a notoriously tough place to play. The "Yellow-Greens" have been impressive in recent outings, going unbeaten in their last five matches and displaying attacking flair, scoring 12 goals over that stretch. Their comeback 3-2 victory over Sheriff was particularly striking, demonstrating grit and fighting spirit.

Zimbru traditionally performs confidently at home, having won their last two matches on their own turf with a combined score of 9-1. Their attacking line looks sharp, highlighted by a dynamic duo of pacey wingers and a powerful central striker. The home atmosphere, the team’s current form, and a positive psychological edge after the draw in Kazakhstan—all these factors favor the Moldovans.

Astana is considered the favorite in this tie, but the first match didn’t go as expected—despite dominating play (24 shots), they managed to score just once, and that came after an opponent’s mistake. Astana has looked less convincing on the road: a recent away defeat to Ordabasy and a lackluster draw with Kyzylzhar suggest the team often struggles to convert chances away from home.

Despite their experience in European competitions and a high level of individual talent, Astana’s mental resilience under pressure is questionable. Conceding a late goal in the first leg underscores these concerns. If Astana doesn’t change their approach, they risk crashing out—contrary to most analysts’ predictions.

Probable lineups

  • Zimbru: Chebotari, Zolotov, Shtefan, Burgiu, Dosso, Pas, Ranera, Rodriguez, Sharkovsky, Kleshchenko, Dahan
  • Astana: Chondrich, Vorogovskiy, Kalaitsa, Kazukolovas, Bartolec, Kamara, Basic, Amanovich, Tomasov, Gioffre, Gripshi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended 1-1, despite Astana's dominance.
  • Zimbru has won their last two home matches, scoring 9 goals in the process.
  • Astana has won just one of their last three away games.

Prediction

Zimbru have shown they can compete with the favorites, and they look even more dangerous at home. Despite all their strengths, Astana may once again struggle to convert their chances. A bet on "Zimbru with a (+1.0) handicap" at 1.60 looks like a logical choice given the current situation.

Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.6
Latest News
