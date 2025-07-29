RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zilina vs Rakow prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Zilina vs Rakow prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Kenley Ward
Zilina vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction
Zilina
31 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Zilina, Pod Dubnom
Rakow Czestochowa
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58
On Thursday, July 31, in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Zilina will host Rakow. The first leg ended with a dominant 3-0 win for the Polish side. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Zilina are winless in their last six matches.
  • Rakow have lost just once in their last nine games.
  • Rakow have scored at least one goal in 12 consecutive matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview

Zilina are seven-time champions of Slovakia. However, in recent years, Slovan Bratislava have dominated domestic football, and Zilina last lifted the league trophy back in 2017. The Yellow-Greens finished second last season, but trailed the leaders by a massive 18 points.

In the first leg in Poland, Zilina completely collapsed. Rakow outperformed them in every aspect, and their emphatic victory was fully deserved. Following that defeat, Zilina had a disappointing start to their Slovak league campaign, drawing 1-1 with Skalica.

Rakow’s rise to the top echelon of Polish football just a few years ago was unexpected. Last season, the team from Czestochowa came within touching distance of capturing their second-ever Ekstraklasa title, finishing just one point behind Lech. Because Legia won the Polish Cup, Rakow are competing in the Conference League instead of the Europa League.

Rakow kicked off the new Polish league season with a win, beating GKS Katowice away from home. However, after their clash with Zilina, Rakow stumbled, suffering a 1-2 home defeat to Wisla Plock.

Probable lineups

  • Zilina: Badzgoń - Hubocan, Kopasek, Gidi - Bari, Sauer, Kacer, Dyatko - Mwenge, Duris, Ilko
  • Rakow: Trelewski - Swarnass, Arsenic, Mosur - Plavsic, Makuch, Ameyaw, Struski, Repka, Tudor - Brunes

Prediction for Zilina vs Rakow

It’s unlikely that Zilina can overturn the first-leg deficit and fight for a place in the next round, but they should at least manage to score at home. My bet is that both teams will find the net in this match.

