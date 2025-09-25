Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.43 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 26, 2025, in the return leg of the CAF Champions League qualifiers, Zilimadju will host Remo Stars on their home turf. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central African Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

Zilimadju

Zilimadju is a rather modest club representing the Comoros Islands. They've made several attempts to qualify for the CAF Champions League, but each campaign has ended in disappointment. In the 2020–2021 season, they lost to Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy 1-5 on aggregate. Last year, their qualification run was slightly better, but facing Nigeria's Rangers, they lost 0-1 at home and managed a 1-1 draw away. This time around, the first leg against Remo Stars ended in a crushing 0-4 defeat, leaving their chances of advancing all but gone. Nevertheless, the hosts have shown before that they can put up a respectable fight, occasionally picking up points in individual matches during past qualifiers.

Remo Stars

Remo Stars are the reigning champions of Nigeria. This season, however, they've had a shaky start and currently sit in eighth place with 7 points, trailing the leaders by 4, though they do have a game in hand. Last year, Remo Stars also participated in the CAF Champions League qualifiers but failed to get past the first round, losing to Morocco's FAR Rabat on aggregate. This time, they've made a strong statement with their opening victory, but the next round will be a far tougher test for the Nigerian side as they face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns. Remo Stars will need to be at their absolute best to have any hope of progressing.

Key facts and head-to-head

Zilimadju are winless in their last 5 matches.

Zilimadju have conceded in each of their last 5 matches.

Remo Stars have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

The first meeting between these teams ended 4-0.

Zilimadju vs Remo Stars match prediction

There's a clear favorite in this matchup, as the first leg made abundantly clear. The return fixture is likely to be a mere formality, with Remo Stars expected to approach it without much urgency. The hosts will try to make the most of their opportunity, but the gap in class is simply too wide. Expect a restrained contest with few goals scored, which is typical for Zilimadju's matches. My bet for this game is under 3 goals at odds of 1.43.