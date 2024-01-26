RU RU NG NG KE KE
Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Zheng Qinwen
Australian Open 27 jan 2024, 03:30 Zheng Qinwen - Arina Sabalenka
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Arina Sabalenka
Prediction on game Total over 18,5
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 27, in the Women's Singles final of the Australian Open, China's Zheng Qinwen will face Belarusian Arina Sabalenka.

Zheng Qinwen

Although not widely known in the tennis world, the past year has brought Zheng into the spotlight. She has reached the final of a major for the first time in her career. Despite being the 15th-ranked player globally, she hasn't faced opponents with higher rankings in this tournament. Regardless of the final outcome, she will break into the top 10, becoming at least the seventh-ranked player in the world. At just 21 years old, Zheng displays fantastic composure and solid technique. The question is whether this will be enough for her to secure victory in a Grand Slam.

Arina Sabalenka

It comes as no surprise that Sabalenka has reached the final. She has played forcefully and aggressively, leaving no room for her opponents to withstand her pressure. The Belarusian has not dropped a set in the tournament, defeating strong opponents, including a victory over Coco Gauff in the semifinals (7-6, 6-4), avenging her defeat in the US Open final. Sabalenka, the defending champion in Australia, won her first Grand Slam title at this event last year. At 25 years old, she is currently the world's second-ranked player.

Head-to-Head History

The two players have faced each other only once, last year in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Sabalenka emerged victorious in straight sets with a score of 6-1, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka Prediction

On paper, Sabalenka is a significant favorite. However, Zheng has the potential to offer a worthy challenge with her best tennis. It will be interesting to see how Zheng copes with the power of her opponent. Given that this is a Grand Slam final, motivation should not be an issue. We will take the risk and place a bet on the total number of games being over 18.5.

