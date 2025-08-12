Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2.08 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 14, 2025, one of the matches of the second round of the Egyptian Premier League will see ZED face Ceramica Cleopatra. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the likely winner of this showdown.

ZED

Last season, ZED delivered a decent performance, finishing 11th in the league—just one point shy of the championship group zone. As a result, the team found itself battling for survival, where they impressively topped their group.

In the Egyptian League Cup, ZED failed to progress from the group stage, while their Egyptian Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a narrow 0–1 defeat to Smouha. Still, the team is in fine form: counting the end of last season and the start of the new campaign, they are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches. In the opening round of the new Premier League season, ZED confidently dispatched top-flight newcomers Arab Contractors 2–0 on the road.

However, their head-to-head record with Ceramica Cleopatra is less encouraging. The last time they met—in the League Cup—ZED suffered a heavy 1–4 defeat. In their three most recent home fixtures against Ceramica Cleopatra, ZED have drawn twice and lost once.

Ceramica Cleopatra

Ceramica Cleopatra had a steady campaign, claiming sixth place both in the main league phase and in the championship group, though they couldn't climb any higher. They finished 21 points behind the league leaders, and just 10 points off the continental qualification spots.

However, the club shone in the cup competitions: in the Egyptian Cup, they reached the semifinals, narrowly losing 1–2 to eventual winners Zamalek, and they lifted the Egyptian League Cup trophy. After progressing through the group and knockout stages, Ceramica Cleopatra defeated National Bank of Egypt 2–0 in the final.

The new season started with a home defeat to powerhouse Zamalek, 0–2. In head-to-head encounters with ZED, Ceramica Cleopatra have looked assured: out of their last five meetings, four ended in draws and one—last season's League Cup triumph—was a Ceramica Cleopatra victory.

Probable lineups

ZED: Lotfi, Gamal, Castelo, Rabia, Tarek, Saad, Mutomosi Zilu, Ahmed El Saghiri, Messi, Hussein, Atef.

Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay.

Key facts and head-to-head

ZED are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

6 of ZED's last 7 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Ceramica Cleopatra have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Ceramica Cleopatra have won 5 of their last 6 away fixtures.

6 of Ceramica Cleopatra's last 7 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Ceramica Cleopatra are unbeaten in their last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for ZED vs Ceramica Cleopatra

Both teams approach this clash with different mindsets: ZED started the season with a convincing win over a promoted side, extending their unbeaten run to seven matches. Ceramica Cleopatra, having lost their opener to one of the league's frontrunners, will be eager to bounce back and claim their first points. Head-to-head encounters between these sides are traditionally tight, but the stats and overall team quality tip the scale in Ceramica Cleopatra's favor. My pick for this match is a Ceramica Cleopatra win at odds of 2.08.