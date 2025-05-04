ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the showdowns of Matchday 5 in the Egyptian Premier League relegation group will take place on Tuesday at the Cairo Arena, where local side ZED will host Al-Ittihad. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

ZED failed to secure a spot in the upper half of the table during the first part of the season and is now forced to play in the relegation group. However, fans have little reason to worry. The team has looked impressive in recent rounds and rightfully sits atop the group, one point ahead of their closest rival. ZED enjoys a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone.

In the most recent round, ZED hosted Tala’ea El-Gaish at home but dropped points after a 0-0 draw. Overall, the club has suffered just one defeat in its last five matches. However, their home form leaves much to be desired—just two wins in 11 matches with three losses. Over their last three home games, ZED has managed to collect only two points.

As for Al-Ittihad, they had a disastrous spring campaign and deservedly missed out on a chance to fight for a spot in the upper half of the standings. Only in their latest outing did Al-Ittihad finally end a lengthy winless streak spanning seven matches across all competitions—six losses and one draw.

They claimed a 2-1 away victory over Tala’ea El-Gaish, controlling the game and holding the advantage, although they allowed the hosts to cut the deficit from the penalty spot in the 85th minute. Al-Ittihad now sits third in the relegation group, trailing ZED by six points. The gap from the relegation zone, however, is not so comfortable—just four points. Away from home, Al-Ittihad has managed only two wins in 11 matches.

Probable line-ups

ZED : Lotfi, Saeed, Ismaili, Al Ash, Ashraf, Atef, Mutumosi, Magassa, El Banobu, Hussein, Ziko

: Lotfi, Saeed, Ismaili, Al Ash, Ashraf, Atef, Mutumosi, Magassa, El Banobu, Hussein, Ziko Al-Ittihad: Soliman, Dawood, Bakri, Shabana, Ibrahim, Ape, Saleh, Salifu, Aubame, Farid, Mohamed

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, ZED secured an away victory with a 1-0 scoreline

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in just two out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" prediction has landed in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to ZED in this match, offering odds of 2.30 for a home win. We believe the best bet for this encounter is "ZED to win with a (0) handicap" at 1.55 odds.