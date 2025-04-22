RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Zaragoza vs Huesca prediction and betting tips on April 27 2025

Zaragoza vs Huesca prediction and betting tips on April 27 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Real Zaragoza vs SD Huesca prediction Photo: https://estaticos-cdn.prensaiberica.es/ Author unknown
Real Zaragoza Real Zaragoza
Segunda Division Spain 27 apr 2025, 15:00 Real Zaragoza - SD Huesca
-
- : -
Spain, Zaragoza, Estadio la Romareda
SD Huesca SD Huesca
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,0
Odds: 1.89

On April 27, "La Romareda" will host the 37th round match of the Spanish Segunda, where "Zaragoza" will face "Huesca". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Zaragoza"

The team won both the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in 2004. However, not only were these the last trophies of this otherwise successful project, but soon after, they also fell into Segunda and have struggled to return since. Frankly speaking, they haven't really tried: they haven't finished above tenth place in the last four seasons, and last season, they ended up in fifteenth.

Currently, the club has not improved at all. From mid-December to the end of March, they managed only two victories. It was only in April that they secured a 1-0 home win against "Mirandes". They then came back from 0-2 to draw with "Eibar". Against "Levante", they scored twice but conceded five goals.

"Huesca"

The club started to show promise when their current opponent began to stagnate in Segunda. In 2018 and 2020, they managed to break into La Liga, but both attempts to establish themselves there were unsuccessful. Moreover, after the second failure, the players were no longer impressive in Segunda, not rising above thirteenth place. Last spring, they finished seventeenth.

Now the team is trying to cling to the top-6 to fight further in the playoffs. In recent weeks, they have managed to secure a few important victories - first against "Sporting Gijon", and then against "Malaga". But against "Racing Santander", they suffered a 1-3 defeat.

Match Facts

  • "Zaragoza" has lost twice in the last four matches
  • On average, "Zaragoza" scores 1.33 goals and concedes 1.5 goals per match
  • "Huesca" has won two of their last four matches

H2H

Last season, the clubs exchanged away victories. This season, they drew 1-1 at "Huesca's" field.

Zaragoza vs Huesca Prediction

Bookmakers don't expect many goals here. But both sides score and concede - you can take "total over 2.0 goals" (odds - 1.89).

Comments
