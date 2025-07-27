RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Photo: https://x.com/CAF_Online/Author unknownn
Zanzibar
Zanzibar Zanzibar Schedule Zanzibar News
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
28 july 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Nigeria
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 28, 2025, a friendly match between the national teams of Zanzibar and Nigeria will take place. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Zanzibar

The Zanzibar national team boasts a rather modest yet intriguing footballing history. Not a FIFA member, Zanzibar only competes in regional competitions under the auspices of CAF—such as the CECAFA Championship, featuring teams from East and Central Africa.

Zanzibar rarely plays international friendlies outside of these tournaments. However, the team has notched some notable achievements: in 2012, they claimed third place at the CECAFA Cup, and in 2017 reached the final, narrowly losing to Kenya in a penalty shootout. In 2019, they failed to progress from the group stage and subsequently faded from the spotlight. In 2023, Zanzibar played just one friendly, and in 2024, none at all. At the start of 2025, the team held four friendlies—against Kenya, Tanzania, and twice against Burkina Faso—winning three and losing just one.

The squad typically displays a reserved, low-scoring brand of football. In eight of their last matches, only once did the total exceed 2.5 goals. Most games end with a minimal number of goals—often just one per match.

Nigeria

Nigeria's national team stands in stark contrast to their upcoming opponents. As one of Africa's footballing powerhouses, Nigeria features a host of players who ply their trade in top European clubs. Despite their high potential, however, they have not secured major domestic triumphs for quite some time.

The two friendlies against Zanzibar are set to be a vital part of their preparations for the African Nations Championship, which kicks off in early August. After that, Nigeria faces crucial World Cup qualification matches, where their current position is less than ideal: they sit fourth in their group, trailing the leaders by six points.

Nonetheless, the team's form inspires optimism. Across their last 13 matches in all competitions, Nigeria has suffered just one defeat—consistency and quality that give fans hope for a strong showing in upcoming tournaments.

Probable lineups

  • Zanzibar: Ergey, Gado, Hilika, Makame, Salum, Sebo, Masoud, Mtuwi, Nassor, Maarifa, Issa.
  • Nigeria: Okoye, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Onuemaechi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru, Uche, Simon, Boniface.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Seven of Zanzibar’s last eight matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Nigeria is unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Prediction for Zanzibar vs Nigeria

The anticipated clash between Nigeria and Zanzibar might prove to be less high-scoring than it appears at first glance. Zanzibar traditionally employs a tight, defensive style—only one of their last eight matches saw more than 2.5 goals. Even with Nigeria’s clear advantage in quality, a rout should not be expected. This is a friendly as part of both teams’ preparations, where the focus will be on tactical drills and team chemistry, not on chasing spectacular results at all costs. It’s likely the match will proceed at a measured pace and finish with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2 goals, with odds of 1.64.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Huracan vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Huracán vs Boca Juniors: Who will claim their first victory in the new Clausura campaign? Huracan Odds: 1.67 Boca Juniors Recommended Mostbet
Bahia vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Bahia vs Juventude: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 28, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.6 Juventude Bet now Melbet
Internacional vs Vasco da Gama prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Internacional vs Vasco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Internacional Odds: 1.62 Vasco da Gama Bet now Mostbet
River Plate vs San Lorenzo prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs San Lorenzo: will River keep their winning streak alive? River Plate Odds: 1.68 San Lorenzo Recommended Melbet
Flamengo vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.69 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Bet now Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Recommended Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Bet now Mostbet
Pachuca vs San Diego FC prediction Leagues Cup 29 july 2025, 23:00 Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.5 San Diego FC Recommended 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs RFS prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:00 Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.68 RFS Bet now 1xBet
FC FCSB vs KF Shkendija prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.66 KF Shkendija Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Talleres 0 - 0 Godoy Cruz Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Talleres
0
Godoy Cruz
0
45’ + 4
Gimnasia LP 1 - 0 Independiente Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Gimnasia LP
1
Independiente
0
45’ + 6
Huracan - : - Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Huracan
-
Boca Juniors
-
17:30
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
San Lorenzo
-
19:30
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Today, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time Football news Today, 10:45 Mayele will not join Kaizer Chiefs. Nabi already has an alternative Football news Today, 10:21 New Henry? Gyökeres greets fans in Arsenal shirt Football news Today, 09:47 Amid Tottenham interest, Gibbs-White signs new contract with Nottingham
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores