Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

On July 28, 2025, a friendly match between the national teams of Zanzibar and Nigeria will take place. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Zanzibar

The Zanzibar national team boasts a rather modest yet intriguing footballing history. Not a FIFA member, Zanzibar only competes in regional competitions under the auspices of CAF—such as the CECAFA Championship, featuring teams from East and Central Africa.

Zanzibar rarely plays international friendlies outside of these tournaments. However, the team has notched some notable achievements: in 2012, they claimed third place at the CECAFA Cup, and in 2017 reached the final, narrowly losing to Kenya in a penalty shootout. In 2019, they failed to progress from the group stage and subsequently faded from the spotlight. In 2023, Zanzibar played just one friendly, and in 2024, none at all. At the start of 2025, the team held four friendlies—against Kenya, Tanzania, and twice against Burkina Faso—winning three and losing just one.

The squad typically displays a reserved, low-scoring brand of football. In eight of their last matches, only once did the total exceed 2.5 goals. Most games end with a minimal number of goals—often just one per match.

Nigeria

Nigeria's national team stands in stark contrast to their upcoming opponents. As one of Africa's footballing powerhouses, Nigeria features a host of players who ply their trade in top European clubs. Despite their high potential, however, they have not secured major domestic triumphs for quite some time.

The two friendlies against Zanzibar are set to be a vital part of their preparations for the African Nations Championship, which kicks off in early August. After that, Nigeria faces crucial World Cup qualification matches, where their current position is less than ideal: they sit fourth in their group, trailing the leaders by six points.

Nonetheless, the team's form inspires optimism. Across their last 13 matches in all competitions, Nigeria has suffered just one defeat—consistency and quality that give fans hope for a strong showing in upcoming tournaments.

Probable lineups

Zanzibar: Ergey, Gado, Hilika, Makame, Salum, Sebo, Masoud, Mtuwi, Nassor, Maarifa, Issa.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Seven of Zanzibar’s last eight matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Nigeria is unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Prediction for Zanzibar vs Nigeria

The anticipated clash between Nigeria and Zanzibar might prove to be less high-scoring than it appears at first glance. Zanzibar traditionally employs a tight, defensive style—only one of their last eight matches saw more than 2.5 goals. Even with Nigeria’s clear advantage in quality, a rout should not be expected. This is a friendly as part of both teams’ preparations, where the focus will be on tactical drills and team chemistry, not on chasing spectacular results at all costs. It’s likely the match will proceed at a measured pace and finish with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2 goals, with odds of 1.64.