Zambia vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Win Zambia Odds: 2.02 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Zambia and Tanzania will meet in the second round of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place on January 21. In the first round, the teams were unable to secure victories and now in a head-to-head confrontation they can determine a potential participant in the playoffs.

Zambia

The Zambian team in the first round of the tournament drew with the DR Congo team with a score of 1:1. In that meeting, the Zambians opened the scoring in the middle of the first half, but then conceded in response. In the second half, they were unable to create serious scoring chances, but the opponents were not active either.

In the final round, the Zambian team will have to play against one of the tournament favorites, the Moroccan team, and it will be very difficult to score points there. In this regard, Zambia must make every effort to beat Tanzania.

Tanzania

The Tanzania team lost heavily to the Moroccan team in the first round with a score of 0:3. The Tanzanians were unable to resist their stronger opponent and ultimately suffered a crushing defeat.

A defeat in this round will guarantee the Tanzanian team's elimination from the tournament.

Prediction for the match Zambia - Tanzania

Overall, the Zambian team looks like a stronger team. The Zambians have experienced players who play for European clubs. Tanzania, on the contrary, has a youthful composition and cannot boast of stability.

Therefore, we believe that Zambia will confidently beat Tanzania and take three points. Bookmakers offer a fairly high odds of 2.02 for Zambia to win, which you should take advantage of.