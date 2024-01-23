RU RU NG NG KE KE
Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Zambia vs Morocco prediction
Zambia Zambia
Africa Cup of Nations 24 jan 2024, 15:00 Zambia - Morocco
-
- : -
International, San Pedro, Stade Laurent Pokou
Morocco Morocco
On January 24th, Zambia and Morocco will face off in their match, and our platform's analysts have crafted a forecast for the mentioned teams.

Zambia

This tournament poses challenges for Zambia. In the first round, they played to a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, a result that was widely anticipated based on the odds. In the second encounter against Tanzania, although considered favorites, Zambia conceded an early goal and ended the first half with a numerical disadvantage. Despite this adversity, Zambia continued to attack, managing to salvage a draw by equalizing in the 88th minute – a 1-1 score. The team currently shares the second spot with DR Congo, having identical statistics with their competitor.

Morocco

The "Atlas Lions" achieved remarkable success in the last World Cup, reaching the semifinals—a record for African teams in the tournament. In this African Cup of Nations, Morocco commenced with a 3-0 victory over Tanzania. In the second match against DR Congo, they settled for a 1-1 draw, a result that did not truly reflect Moroccan dominance in the encounter. Currently leading their quartet, Morocco is assured of progressing to the next stage.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have a rich history of head-to-head clashes, playing with varying success. Their most recent meeting took place in 2021, during the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship, where Morocco emerged victorious with a 3-1 score.

Match Prediction Zambia vs Morocco

An intense battle is anticipated, with Moroccans being clear favorites, despite both teams having motivation. On paper, Morocco's squad is undeniably stronger, but on-field performance is the ultimate proof. Expecting a tightly contested match with a conservative style of play, we opt for a total of under 2.5 goals.

