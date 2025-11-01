Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, November 2, in another round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek will face Tala'ea El Gaish. Read on for a detailed look at the teams' form and our match prediction.

Match preview

On Sunday in Cairo at Cairo International Stadium, Zamalek will once again take center stage—not so much because of their opponent's status, but due to turbulence within the club itself. In their last four league matches, the team has collected just three points, dropping them to fourth in the standings: Zamalek has earned 19 points from 11 games.

Zamalek frequently creates chances but has failed to capitalize on most of their opportunities in several matches. Tactically, this promises to be a classic encounter: the hosts will look to dictate the tempo through possession, quick combinations in midfield, and the involvement of wide midfielders—traditionally making them a tough opponent on set pieces and in the box.

Tala'ea El Gaish arrive in the capital as one of the league's underdogs: the team has picked up ten points from 12 matches and sits 18th. Medina's squad has been fighting hard for points and looked lively in recent rounds—for instance, on October 26, El Gaish played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with ZED, showing they can put up a fight and are not afraid to attack against teams of similar quality.

El Gaish is a side that typically plays compact, relying on counterattacks and set pieces as their main weapons against stronger opponents; their recent scoring form proves they can be dangerous when things click.

Probable line-ups

Zamalek: Sobhi, Gaber, Ismail, Abdelmaguid, Bentayg, Banza, Dabbagh, Bezerra, Maher, Dunga, El Said

Tala'ea El Gaish: Shaaban, Awad Zak, Sotohi, Camacho, El Gabry, Hamdi, Tarek, El Khawaga, Zola, Mohareb, Ouro-Agoro

Match facts and head-to-head

The last five meetings have produced a draw and two wins for each side

Zamalek have scored at least one goal in 11 consecutive matches

El Gaish are winless in their last six games

Prediction

I expect a tight contest from both teams with few goals. My prediction: under 2.5 total goals at 1.6