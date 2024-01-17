Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Win Fenerbahce Odds: 1.67 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match is scheduled between Žalgiris Kaunas and Fenerbahçe on Friday, January 19. The game is set to begin at 19:00 Central European Time.

Žalgiris Kaunas

The Lithuanian team has been performing well on their home court, which is expected given Žalgiris's status as the flagship of Lithuanian basketball and the most decorated club in the country. Despite local success in Lithuania, Žalgiris has struggled to make a significant impact in the EuroLeague. While looking stronger than ASVEL and Alba, it's a challenging task for Žalgiris to secure a playoff spot. Currently, the team lags behind by four victories, making overall success a difficult prospect.

Fenerbahçe

The Turkish team has been showcasing a solid performance this season and can reasonably contend for the second spot in the league table at the end of the regular season. With 13 victories in 21 games, Fenerbahçe currently holds the fifth position. In the Turkish Super Lig, the team is displaying impressive results and sits in the second position after 16 matches, just behind Anadolu Efes.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Žalgiris has lost four of the last five home matches in the EuroLeague.

Fenerbahçe has lost only once in the last 13 matches.

In the last four years, matches between these teams have been won exclusively by the home team.

Match Prediction - Žalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahçe

Considering Fenerbahçe's better form, the guests will arrive in Lithuania aiming for victory. I suggest trusting the bookmakers and betting on a Fenerbahçe win.