On Thursday, September 25, the first round of the UEFA Europa League will see Young Boys take on Panathinaikos. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET, and I have a betting suggestion for this encounter.

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos: match preview

Last season was a disappointment for Young Boys, and only at the very end did they manage a minor miracle, climbing to third place in the table. Their Europa League qualification was confident, overcoming Slovan Bratislava with a 4-2 victory. The new Swiss Super League campaign began shakily: in the opening four rounds, they recorded one win, two draws, and one loss. However, a string of positive results followed, and Young Boys now sit on 11 points from six matches, trailing the leaders by four.

Panathinaikos started off in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers but were eliminated. They then edged Shakhtar Donetsk on penalties, and later advanced past Samsunspor in the Europa League play-off with a 2-1 win. Only after that did the Greeks kick off their Super League season. But their league start has been poor: two draws and one defeat in the first three rounds, leaving them with just two points and 12th place in the table.

Match facts and H2H

Young Boys have suffered just one defeat in their last seven outings, winning five times.

Panathinaikos have managed only one victory in their previous five matches.

Young Boys remain unbeaten at home in four consecutive games.

These teams have met only once before, with Panathinaikos claiming a 2-1 win.

Probable line-ups

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Zukru, Benito, Hadjam; Virginius, Raveloson, Fernandes, Monteiro; Bedia, Zhigovich

Panathinaikos: Dragowski; Calabria, Palmer-Brown, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Bakasetas, Chirivella, Serin; Tete, Djuricic, Dessers

Prediction

This is a match between two evenly matched sides, promising plenty of intrigue. Young Boys have the home advantage and have shown solid form recently. Therefore, my suggestion is to back the visitors' individual total over 1 in this match.