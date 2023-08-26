RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023

BSC Young Boys BSC Young Boys
Champions League 29 aug 2023, 15:00 BSC Young Boys - Maccabi Haifa
-
- : -
International, Bern, Stade de Suisse Wankdorf
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
Review Н2Н Playoff Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win BSC Young Boys
Odds: 1.8

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 29, Stadion Wankdorf (Bern) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Young Boys will compete with Maccabi Haifa. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Young Boys


The club seemingly established its dominance in Swiss football when it was able to take 4 league titles in a row in 2018-2021. Then, however, there was a fall to the 3rd place in the Super League. Still, Raphael Wicky appeared in Bern a year ago and this well-known in the past midfielder also proved himself as a coach, having issued the so-called “golden double”. Now, “the Yellow and Blacks”, who have practically not changed their line-up, have also started in the Champions League qualification after a rather controversial start of the draw at the inner arena. There they started only in the battle against Maccabi, in the current round. It was not bad – the team did not lose in Israel, finishing with a 0-0 draw. However, all the same, the higher mentioned result must be followed by the victory on the native field.

Maccabi Haifa


The team was a member of the group stage in the previous season. It even won the battle against Juventus then. This time, there is literally one step left to repeat that achievement and, as a result, break into the main stage of the main European tournament again. Hamrun Spartans, Sheriff and Slovan (Bratislava) have already been removed from the way, and only the Moldovan team made a lot of troubles – the team lost to it in Tiraspol and eventually knocked out “the Yellow and Blacks” only in extra time (there happened a 4-1 final score). Nevertheless, the last opponent looks the most difficult one. Playing with the Swiss rival and even having all the rather noticeable advantage, it was not possible to score at the home arena – that struggle ended in a goalless draw. This time, it has to win on the away field, although it is possible that now “the Green Monkeys” will try to “close” as much as possible.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


On August 23, the teams played their first full-time head-to-head match, and they have not scored so far.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that there will be a spectacular duel, which will bring final success to the hosts. Let’s agree with at least the second statement, betting that Young Boys will win in regular time (odd: 1.8).

Prediction on game Win BSC Young Boys
Odds: 1.8

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Athletic vs Betis prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Athletic Bilbao Odds: 1.93 Real Betis Recommended BetWinner
Serie A Italy 28 aug 2023, 12:30 Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Salernitana Odds: 1.99 Udinese Bet now Linebet
Superliga Denmark 28 aug 2023, 13:00 Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023 Vejle Boldklub Odds: 1.9 Brondby IF Bet now 1xBet
LaLiga Spain 28 aug 2023, 13:30 Getafe vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Getafe Odds: 1.72 Deportivo Alaves Recommended 1xBet
Serie A Italy 28 aug 2023, 14:45 Cagliari vs Inter prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Cagliari Odds: 1.72 Inter Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Today, 11:00 Aston Villa win in Premier League away game Football news Today, 08:00 Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar Football news Today, 07:00 Bayer announced the transfer of a talented English striker Football news Today, 06:31 Manchester United to sell England goalkeeper for €17m Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Today, 05:00 Salah tells Liverpool he wants to leave Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United ready to transfer Chelsea star Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m
Sport Predictions
Football Today Athletic vs Betis prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Getafe vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Cagliari vs Inter prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Prediction for Rio Ave vs Porto 28 August 2023 Football 28 aug 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023