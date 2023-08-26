Prediction on game Win BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.8 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 29, Stadion Wankdorf (Bern) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Young Boys will compete with Maccabi Haifa. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Young Boys



The club seemingly established its dominance in Swiss football when it was able to take 4 league titles in a row in 2018-2021. Then, however, there was a fall to the 3rd place in the Super League. Still, Raphael Wicky appeared in Bern a year ago and this well-known in the past midfielder also proved himself as a coach, having issued the so-called “golden double”. Now, “the Yellow and Blacks”, who have practically not changed their line-up, have also started in the Champions League qualification after a rather controversial start of the draw at the inner arena. There they started only in the battle against Maccabi, in the current round. It was not bad – the team did not lose in Israel, finishing with a 0-0 draw. However, all the same, the higher mentioned result must be followed by the victory on the native field.

Maccabi Haifa



The team was a member of the group stage in the previous season. It even won the battle against Juventus then. This time, there is literally one step left to repeat that achievement and, as a result, break into the main stage of the main European tournament again. Hamrun Spartans, Sheriff and Slovan (Bratislava) have already been removed from the way, and only the Moldovan team made a lot of troubles – the team lost to it in Tiraspol and eventually knocked out “the Yellow and Blacks” only in extra time (there happened a 4-1 final score). Nevertheless, the last opponent looks the most difficult one. Playing with the Swiss rival and even having all the rather noticeable advantage, it was not possible to score at the home arena – that struggle ended in a goalless draw. This time, it has to win on the away field, although it is possible that now “the Green Monkeys” will try to “close” as much as possible.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



On August 23, the teams played their first full-time head-to-head match, and they have not scored so far.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that there will be a spectacular duel, which will bring final success to the hosts. Let’s agree with at least the second statement, betting that Young Boys will win in regular time (odd: 1.8).

