Young Boys vs Huddersfield prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025

Jan Novak
BSC Young Boys vs Huddersfield prediction Photo: skysports.com/ Author unknownn
BSC Young Boys
Today, 09:00
Finished
1 : 1
International,
Huddersfield
Rayan Raveloson
43’
46’
Joe Taylor
Review Match details Prediction
In a pre-season friendly, Young Boys will take on Huddersfield. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, with kick-off set for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Swiss giants narrowly avoided disaster last season, despite a turbulent first half. Young Boys faltered on all fronts, but managed to salvage their campaign in the spring.

Young Boys made a poor start in the Super League and spent a long time languishing near the bottom of the table. They managed to turn things around, and finishing third with a Europa League spot was a solid result in the end.

It's also worth noting that Young Boys played in the Champions League group stage as Switzerland's top side. There, they finished last out of 36 teams, losing all eight matches and scoring just three goals.

Expectations are radically different for the new season. The team has already played two warm-up matches with contrasting outcomes: first, they thrashed modest Kriens 4-1, then fell to Sparta Prague.

The English club dropped to League One (the third tier of English football) in 2024, failing to bounce back to the Championship. Huddersfield finished 10th and never seriously threatened the playoff places.

The new season is fast approaching for Huddersfield, and preparations are in full swing. In their first pre-season outing, they surprisingly lost to amateur side Emley, but last week edged out Barrow by a single goal.

Their upcoming opponents will be of a much higher caliber, with Greuther Fürth and Burnley to follow after Young Boys. Clearly, Huddersfield's main objective is a return to the Championship, but that will be a tough ask.

Their transfer activity has been fairly modest. Most arrivals have been free agents, but one notable signing is Aston Villa defender Joshua Feeney. The 20-year-old will join the Terriers on loan after an impressive season at Shrewsbury Town.

Match facts

  • There have been 9 goals scored across Young Boys' two friendlies this summer.
  • Huddersfield have netted exactly one goal in each of their last six matches.
  • Young Boys average 2.2 goals per game, while Huddersfield average 0.8 goals per game.

Probable line-ups

  • Young Boys: Keller, Atekame, Hadjam, Tshimanga, Bedia, Benito, Goliard, Lakomy, Lauper, Males, Ugrinic.
  • Huddersfield: Chapman, Charles, Eccleston, Rogan, Smith, Wills, Ledson, Ruskin, Thomas, Feeney, Evans.

H2H

The teams have never met before.

Prediction

Young Boys will have the edge in cohesion and squad quality. However, the nature and status of this friendly make the outcome less predictable and increase the chances of goals at both ends. Over 2.5 goals is a logical bet, considering both teams' playing styles, the attacking nature of friendlies, and lingering defensive instability.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
