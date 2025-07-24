RU RU ES ES FR FR
Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025

Yokohama FC vs Real Sociedad prediction
Yokohama FC
25 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Real Sociedad
Yokohama and Real Sociedad will face off in a friendly match on Friday, July 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. Here’s our recommended bet for this clash.

Yokohama vs Real Sociedad: match preview

Yokohama will play a friendly during the J-League break. However, the J-League season is still in full swing, and the team is clearly out of form. After 24 rounds, Yokohama has collected just 19 points and sits second from bottom in the standings. They are currently on a five-game losing streak. This match against the Spanish side will be their only warm-up before the season resumes: on August 9, Yokohama faces Urawa in the 25th round of the J-League.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are actively preparing for the new campaign. Last season, the Basques finished 11th in La Liga and missed out on European competition. They’ve already played two friendlies: a 2-0 win over French side Pau and a 0-1 defeat to Japan’s V-Varen Nagasaki, a second division club. Sociedad have five more friendlies lined up, with their first official game set for August 16 away to Valencia.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Yokohama have lost five matches in a row.
  • Yokohama have conceded at least once in each of their last seven games.
  • The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Yokohama are one of the J-League’s strugglers. True, Real Sociedad lost to a Japanese second-tier side, but that was their first match of the tour. Now the Basques play their second game on Japanese soil and should be much better prepared. I’m backing Sociedad to win at odds of 1.61.

