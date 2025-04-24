Yokohama Marinos - Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The first AFC Champions League quarter-final clash will be played on Saturday in Jeddah, where the Japanese club Yokohama Marinos will host Al-Nassr. I propose a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a good odds.

Match preview

Last season's J-League runner-up, Yokohama Marinos, is experiencing real turbulence this year. The team, which confidently qualified for the Asian Champions League a year ago, is now struggling in the new domestic championship. After 12 rounds, the team is at the bottom of the table — last place, with no hint of stability or confidence in their actions.

Amidst such a failure, Englishman Steve Holland left the position of head coach after less than three months. He was replaced by Australian Patrick Kisnorbo, who will lead the team into the Champions League quarter-finals. It is worth noting that during the group stage of the Champions League, the team had a powerful surge, winning 6 out of 7 matches and topping the East Zone table. In the first playoff round, the Japanese team swept past the Chinese side Shanghai Port: first a confident 1-0 away win, then a 4-1 thrashing at home.

Al-Nassr, despite a comeback victory over Damac in the last round of the Saudi Arabian championship (3-2), is still playing catch-up in the race for gold. The gap from the leading Al-Ittihad is eight points, and given the tight schedule, it increasingly suggests a shift in focus towards the continental front.

The match against Damac is a direct confirmation of this: neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Sadio Mane were included in the squad. Otavio received limited minutes. Clearly, the main lineup is being reserved for the clash with Yokohama, where there is no room for error. It is worth noting that in the group stage, Al-Nassr finished third, losing only one match with 5 wins. In the first playoff round, Al-Nassr overcame Tehran's Esteghlal – 0-0 and a 3-0 home victory.

Probable lineups

Yokohama Marinos : Park, Matsubara, Deng, Suwama, Miyaichi, Yaman, Claude, Nagato, Tono, Uenaka, Lopes

: Park, Matsubara, Deng, Suwama, Miyaichi, Yaman, Claude, Nagato, Tono, Uenaka, Lopes Al-Nassr: Bento — Al-Ghannam, Laporte, Al-Lajami, Boushal — Al-Hassan, Brozovic — Angelo, Otavio, Mane — Ronaldo

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have not played against each other before

In Al-Nassr's last five matches, both teams scored

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has played out in Yokohama's last 4 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers understand that Yokohama is approaching the match in poor form and are clearly favoring Al-Nassr. We believe that Cristiano Ronaldo and company will win, and our bet is "Al-Nassr win with a handicap (-1.0)" at odds of 1.60.