RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Yokohama Marinos - Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Yokohama Marinos - Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al Nassr prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Yokohama F.Marinos Yokohama F.Marinos
AFC Champions League 26 apr 2025, 15:30 Yokohama F.Marinos - Al Nassr
-
- : -
International,
Al Nassr Al Nassr
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The first AFC Champions League quarter-final clash will be played on Saturday in Jeddah, where the Japanese club Yokohama Marinos will host Al-Nassr. I propose a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a good odds.

Match preview

Last season's J-League runner-up, Yokohama Marinos, is experiencing real turbulence this year. The team, which confidently qualified for the Asian Champions League a year ago, is now struggling in the new domestic championship. After 12 rounds, the team is at the bottom of the table — last place, with no hint of stability or confidence in their actions.

Amidst such a failure, Englishman Steve Holland left the position of head coach after less than three months. He was replaced by Australian Patrick Kisnorbo, who will lead the team into the Champions League quarter-finals. It is worth noting that during the group stage of the Champions League, the team had a powerful surge, winning 6 out of 7 matches and topping the East Zone table. In the first playoff round, the Japanese team swept past the Chinese side Shanghai Port: first a confident 1-0 away win, then a 4-1 thrashing at home.

Al-Nassr, despite a comeback victory over Damac in the last round of the Saudi Arabian championship (3-2), is still playing catch-up in the race for gold. The gap from the leading Al-Ittihad is eight points, and given the tight schedule, it increasingly suggests a shift in focus towards the continental front.

The match against Damac is a direct confirmation of this: neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Sadio Mane were included in the squad. Otavio received limited minutes. Clearly, the main lineup is being reserved for the clash with Yokohama, where there is no room for error. It is worth noting that in the group stage, Al-Nassr finished third, losing only one match with 5 wins. In the first playoff round, Al-Nassr overcame Tehran's Esteghlal – 0-0 and a 3-0 home victory.

Probable lineups

  • Yokohama Marinos: Park, Matsubara, Deng, Suwama, Miyaichi, Yaman, Claude, Nagato, Tono, Uenaka, Lopes
  • Al-Nassr: Bento — Al-Ghannam, Laporte, Al-Lajami, Boushal — Al-Hassan, Brozovic — Angelo, Otavio, Mane — Ronaldo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have not played against each other before
  • In Al-Nassr's last five matches, both teams scored
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has played out in Yokohama's last 4 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers understand that Yokohama is approaching the match in poor form and are clearly favoring Al-Nassr. We believe that Cristiano Ronaldo and company will win, and our bet is "Al-Nassr win with a handicap (-1.0)" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores