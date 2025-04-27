RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football J. League Japan Yokohama FC vs Kashima: Prediction, H2H, and Probable Line-ups - April 29, 2025

Yokohama FC vs Kashima: Prediction, H2H, and Probable Line-ups - April 29, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Yokohama FC vs Kashima Antlers prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Yokohama FC Yokohama FC
J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 01:00 Yokohama FC - Kashima Antlers
-
- : -
Japan, Yokohama, NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium
Kashima Antlers Kashima Antlers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 13th round of the Italian Championship will be played on Tuesday at the Mitsuzawa Stadium, where the local club Yokohama will host Kashima. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good coefficient.

Match Preview

Last season, Yokohama finished second in the J-League, but the new Japanese Championship season is not comparable to the last. Currently, after 12 rounds, Yokohama is fighting for survival and occupies only the 17th place in the standings, just one point away from the relegation zone.

In the last round, Yokohama played an away match against Kyoto and lost 1-2. Despite this, the visitors had more chances to score but failed to capitalize on them. In 7 home matches, Yokohama secured three victories and suffered the same number of defeats.

Meanwhile, Kashima Antlers continue to hold their ground and are vying for top positions in the standings. Last season, the club finished fifth, and now, after 12 matches, they are in second place, just two points behind Kyoto. Moreover, Kashima has a game in hand.

In the last round, Kashima hosted Nagoya and secured a 1-0 victory. This win was the second in a row for the club, having previously defeated Okayama 2-1 away. In five away matches, Kashima secured five wins and suffered three defeats.

Probable Line-ups

  • Yokohama FC: Ichikawa, Fukumori, Ndouka, Ito, Shimbo, Ogura, Lara, Yaman, Yamada, Suzuki, Lukian
  • Kashima: Hayakawa, Anzai, Sekigawa, Ueda, Tsukui, Araki, Chinen, Shibasaki, Chavric, Tagawa, Suzuki

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Kashima defeated their opponent in 4 out of the last 5 matches, losing only once
  • The "Over 2.5" bet hit in the last five matches
  • The "Both Teams to Score" option hit in 4 out of 5 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are cautious with the odds in this match, giving roughly equal chances for victory. Based on the head-to-head statistics, we suggest taking the "Over 2.0" bet with a coefficient of 1.80.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
