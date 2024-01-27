RU RU NG NG KE KE
Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Jason Collins
Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction
Yannick Sinner Yannick Sinner
Australian Open 28 jan 2024, 03:30 Yannick Sinner - Daniil Medvedev
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev
In the final of the Australian Open men's singles on January 28, Italian Yannick Sinner will face Russian Daniil Medvedev. Who will emerge stronger this time? Read the forecast on our website.

Yannick Sinner

The young Italian is in phenomenal form at 22 years old, showcasing the best tennis of his career and demonstrating psychological strength. Sinner had not dropped a set until the semifinals, defeating formidable opponents like Rublev and Khachanov. In the semifinal, he faced the world number one and record-holder in many aspects, Novak Djokovic. Sinner convincingly dealt with the living legend, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, securing a place in his first Grand Slam final. Regardless of the final result, Sinner will remain the fourth-ranked player in the world.

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian did not appear phenomenal in this tournament, encountering difficulties even against mid-tier opponents. In the quarterfinals, Medvedev had to battle through five sets to overcome the strong Pole Hubert Hurkacz. In the semifinal against Zverev, Medvedev found himself trailing 0-2 in sets but made a comeback to win 3-2, a situation reminiscent of his match against Ruusuvuori. This is Medvedev's third Australian Open final; he lost the previous two. He is currently the third-ranked player in the world, turning 28 in less than a month.

Head-to-Head History

The players have faced each other nine times, with Medvedev leading 6-3. However, it's worth noting that Sinner won the last three encounters.

Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Prediction

On paper, the Italian is considered the favorite, reflecting his impressive form, first-time entry into a Grand Slam final, and a negative head-to-head balance against Medvedev. The odds seem logical, as Sinner has earned the opportunity to win this major title. The key for Sinner is to maintain his psychological composure. We place our bet on the Italian's success with a -4.5 games handicap.

