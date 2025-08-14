Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 16, 2025, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton will kick off the new Premier League season with a home clash against one of the title favorites—Manchester City.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Wolverhampton are winless in their last 5 matches: 2 draws and 3 defeats.

Manchester City have won 4 of their last 5 games.

Since 2018, Wolves have received 3 red cards against City—33% of all their dismissals in that period.

In the last 10 Premier League meetings, City have won 9 times, with their only loss a 2-1 defeat in September 2023.

In all official encounters between the teams (as of 2025), Manchester City have 57 wins, Wolverhampton 50, and 25 matches have ended in a draw.

Match preview:

The Wolves will aim to show aggression and cohesion right from the opening minutes, as the start of the season is a perfect chance to make a statement about their ambitions. The club was active in the summer transfer market, strengthening the squad, and now fans are eager to see if the team can challenge the league's giants.

City, having finished last season in third place and surrendered the title to Liverpool, come into the new campaign determined to reclaim their crown. Pep Guardiola's side will, as always, focus on possession, rapid wing play, and high pressing, relying on their star-studded attack. While recent head-to-heads have favored the Citizens, Molineux has often proven a tricky away fixture even for top teams.

This fixture promises a tense season opener for both sides: City will be out to assert their title credentials from the very first rounds, while Wolverhampton will look to prove they can take points off the big boys.

Probable lineups:

Wolverhampton: Sa, Joao Gomes, Agbadou, Andre, Arias, Wolfe, Doherty, Larsen, Lopez, Toti, Hoever.

Sa, Joao Gomes, Agbadou, Andre, Arias, Wolfe, Doherty, Larsen, Lopez, Toti, Hoever. Manchester City: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Nouri, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction:

Given that this is the season opener in the Premier League for both sides, I expect plenty of battles and tactical maneuvering on the pitch. Wolverhampton will likely play on the counter, trying to exploit gaps in City's defense from set pieces and breakaways, while Guardiola's men will stick to their trademark style—controlling possession and gradually ramping up the pressure on Wolves' goal. I believe the home crowd can inspire Wolverhampton to find the net at least once, but City will also have their say. My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.8).