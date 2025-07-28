RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Wolverhampton vs Lens. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Wolverhampton vs Lens. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Lens prediction Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
30 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Lens
Lens Lens Schedule Lens News Lens Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.26
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 30th at 20:30 Central European Time, English side Wolverhampton and French club Lens will kick off their friendly encounter. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the teams and our take on the likely outcome.

See also: Real Sociedad vs Osasuna: Prediction and betting tips for the match, July 30, 2025

Match preview

Wolverhampton wrapped up the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a string of inconsistent results. Under Vítor Pereira, the team secured 32 points from 18 matches after his appointment and avoided relegation thanks to a six-match winning streak — their best run since 1970. However, the final rounds weren’t as successful, with three defeats and a 1-1 draw against Brentford in round 38. In pre-season, Wolves have played only one match so far, against Stoke City, making this clash with Lens their second warm-up fixture.

The team emphasizes wing play and midfield control: high-intensity pressing and rapid transitions are their main strengths. However, the defense remains fragile: only 20% of matches ended with a clean sheet.

Lens finished the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season in 8th place, demonstrating attacking intent but moderate efficiency: 42 goals scored and 39 conceded in the league. The side creates plenty of chances but struggles to convert them — a persistent issue all season long.

During pre-season, the French side managed by Pierre Sage played four friendlies, winning two and drawing two, while netting 11 goals. However, they conceded in every match, which raises concerns about their defensive stability.

Probable line-ups

Wolverhampton: Johansson, Bae, Baker, Boca, Wilmot, Laval, Menhof, Mubama, Pearson, Sorba, Chamadeu

Lens: Gurtner, Aguilar, Bermon, Grady, Guilavogui, Sarr, Satriano, Said, Sylla, Thomasson, Yudol

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these two sides
  • Lens are unbeaten in seven matches: four wins, three draws
  • Wolves are winless in five straight: two draws and three defeats

Prediction

Lens arrive in better form for this match: they've played more friendlies and are already in competitive shape. Moreover, their recent results show they’re working on correcting last season’s mistakes and making tangible progress. My prediction for this match is an Asian handicap on Lens (0) at odds of 2.26.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.26
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Bet now Melbet
Al Nassr vs Toulouse prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 2.6 Toulouse Recommended Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Recommended Melbet
Qarabag FK vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 12:00 Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback? Qarabag FK Odds: 1.7 Shelbourne Bet now Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Barnet 2 - 2 Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
2
Newport
2
90’
Zrinjski Mostar 2 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
2
Slovan Bratislava
0
81’
FK Crvena Zvezda 5 - 1 Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
5
Lincoln Red Imps FC
1
84’
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada Football news Today, 13:55 Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL Football news Today, 13:38 Real Madrid officially unveils Kylian Mbappé's new squad number Football news Today, 13:23 Orlando Pirates lose interest in striker Adama Coulibaly
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores