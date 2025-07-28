Wolverhampton vs Lens. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.26 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 30th at 20:30 Central European Time, English side Wolverhampton and French club Lens will kick off their friendly encounter. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the teams and our take on the likely outcome.



Match preview

Wolverhampton wrapped up the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a string of inconsistent results. Under Vítor Pereira, the team secured 32 points from 18 matches after his appointment and avoided relegation thanks to a six-match winning streak — their best run since 1970. However, the final rounds weren’t as successful, with three defeats and a 1-1 draw against Brentford in round 38. In pre-season, Wolves have played only one match so far, against Stoke City, making this clash with Lens their second warm-up fixture.

The team emphasizes wing play and midfield control: high-intensity pressing and rapid transitions are their main strengths. However, the defense remains fragile: only 20% of matches ended with a clean sheet.

Lens finished the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season in 8th place, demonstrating attacking intent but moderate efficiency: 42 goals scored and 39 conceded in the league. The side creates plenty of chances but struggles to convert them — a persistent issue all season long.

During pre-season, the French side managed by Pierre Sage played four friendlies, winning two and drawing two, while netting 11 goals. However, they conceded in every match, which raises concerns about their defensive stability.

Probable line-ups

Wolverhampton: Johansson, Bae, Baker, Boca, Wilmot, Laval, Menhof, Mubama, Pearson, Sorba, Chamadeu

Lens: Gurtner, Aguilar, Bermon, Grady, Guilavogui, Sarr, Satriano, Said, Sylla, Thomasson, Yudol

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these two sides

Lens are unbeaten in seven matches: four wins, three draws

Wolves are winless in five straight: two draws and three defeats

Prediction

Lens arrive in better form for this match: they've played more friendlies and are already in competitive shape. Moreover, their recent results show they’re working on correcting last season’s mistakes and making tangible progress. My prediction for this match is an Asian handicap on Lens (0) at odds of 2.26.