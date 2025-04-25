RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak?

Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak?

English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Leicester
On Saturday, April 26, the match of the 34th round of the English Premier League will take place, where Wolverhampton will host Leicester at home. The kickoff is at 16:00 Central European Time. I propose a bet on the winner of this duel.

Wolverhampton vs Leicester: facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Wolverhampton is unbeaten in six matches in a row and has won five consecutive victories.
  • Leicester is in a catastrophic streak — 11 matches without a win.
  • Currently, Leicester has the second worst defense in the Premier League and the second worst attack.
  • Leicester is already definitely relegated to the Championship.
  • The Foxes have lost 43% of matches without scoring, while Wolverhampton's figure is 14%.
  • Only in 3% of matches has Leicester won without conceding a goal.
  • In the first round, Wolverhampton defeated Leicester 3-0. Although in the last five head-to-head matches, the Foxes have won three times and the Wolves twice.

Wolverhampton vs Leicester: match preview

A match that holds little significance for either team. Both Wolverhampton and Leicester lack motivation for the last five rounds of the English Premier League.

The Wolves have already secured their place in the elite. The team is currently on a six-match unbeaten run, with five of those being wins. At the moment, Wolverhampton has 38 points after 33 rounds and is in 15th place in the standings. However, defense is their weak link. 61 goals conceded is the fourth worst record in the league.

Leicester, in turn, is also not known for reliable defense. The team has conceded 12 more goals and has the second worst record for goals conceded in the Premier League. Moreover, Leicester is already guaranteed to leave the top division of England. After last round's defeat, the team even lost mathematical chances to stay up. Only 18 points have been collected in 33 rounds, placing them second to last in the table.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: Bentley; Agbadu, Toti, Bueno; Semedo, Andre, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Munesi, Cunha; Larsen
  • Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Coady, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Ayew, El-Hannouss, Mavididi; Daka

Prediction

Wolverhampton is in excellent form and has won the last five matches. I think they will continue their streak at home, especially against an opponent who has already resigned to relegation to the Championship. My bet is on the Wolves' victory with odds of 1.54.

