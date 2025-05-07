RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction Photo: https://x.com/OfficialFPL
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 10, 2025, Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton will host another English Premier League clash as Wolverhampton take on Brighton. I’m backing goals in this encounter.

Wolverhampton

Under Vítor Pereira, the Wolves have transformed from relegation battlers into a dangerous and worthy opponent, capable of upsetting anyone on their day. As the season drew to a close, they put together an impressive run of six consecutive victories, only halted by a narrow away defeat to Manchester City on the final matchday.

The Portuguese manager hasn’t just turned the team’s fortunes around—he’s become a true fan favorite. He’s been spotted multiple times mingling informally with die-hard supporters, further cementing his status and strengthening his bond with the local community.

With their European qualification already secured, Wolverhampton have no pressing objectives left this season. However, the form they’re showing commands respect. Any opponent will have a tough time against these in-form Wolves, who are firing on all cylinders.

Brighton

Brighton have made a habit of starting the Premier League season strongly, raising hopes for a European push—or even a Champions League challenge at times. However, squad depth and consistency have let the Seagulls down over the course of the campaign, and this year has been no exception.

With three rounds to go, Brighton sit 10th, but they’re still in with a shout for European football. Everything hinges on whether eighth place will grant a Conference League spot—a scenario that depends on Manchester City beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and clinching European qualification through the league.

The Seagulls are just one point off their target, but the competition is fierce—Bournemouth, Brentford, and Fulham are all in the hunt. Fabian Hürzeler’s men face a tough run-in: after their trip to Wolverhampton, they host Liverpool and then wrap up against Tottenham. Motivation, though, could be lacking for their opponents: the Reds have already secured the title, while Spurs are focused on their Europa League campaign and are one step from the final.

At the same time, Brighton’s own form is a worry. Over their last seven Premier League matches, they’ve managed just one win, three draws, and three defeats. With such inconsistent results and such tight competition, the battle for Europe remains a huge challenge.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: José Sá, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, João Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Manézi, Matheus Cunha, Larsen
  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Viffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, João Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck

Match facts and H2H

  • The reverse fixture ended in a high-scoring 2-2 draw.
  • Both teams have found the net in each of Brighton’s last five matches.
  • Brighton have scored in all of their last five away games.
  • The defeat to Manchester City in the previous round was the first time in 14 matches that Wolverhampton failed to score.

Prediction

Brighton need points to keep their European hopes alive, while Wolverhampton come into the match in top form and playing with freedom. There’s no clear favorite here, but we can expect an open, entertaining contest. The best bet looks to be “both teams to score” at odds of 1.56.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
