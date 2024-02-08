Wolverhampton vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton Odds: 2.08 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the English Premier League, the 24th round is underway. In one of the matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Brentford at their home ground. The game will take place on Saturday, February 10th, kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time.

Wolverhampton

The "Wolves" currently occupy the tenth position in the Premier League standings, with 32 points from 23 matches. In their last five games, Wolverhampton has secured three victories, drawn once, and suffered one defeat. Notably, in their previous match, the "Wolves" secured an impressive away victory against Chelsea with a score of 4-2, which propelled them to the tenth spot.

Brentford

The "Bees" currently sit below the "Wolves" in the standings. With 22 points from 22 matches (one game in hand), Brentford occupies the 15th position in the Premier League. Their recent performances have been less than stellar, with just one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five games. In their latest match against Manchester City, they initially led 1-0 but eventually succumbed to a 1-3 defeat.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

This season marks the fourth head-to-head encounter between these teams. In the previous three matches, Wolverhampton secured two victories, with one match ending in a draw.

The "Wolves" have scored at least two goals in their last three matches.

Brentford is currently on an eight-match scoring streak. The last time the "Bees" failed to score was on December 9th, 2023.

In terms of points earned at home, Wolverhampton Wanderers rank 12th, while Brentford sits in 18th place for points earned in away games.

Wolverhampton vs Brentford Prediction

The "Wolves" are demonstrating very promising results, having defeated Chelsea and given Manchester United a tough challenge, all while maintaining a seven-match unbeaten streak. Brentford, on the other hand, lacks stability, especially in away matches. I won't hesitate to bet on the victory of the hosts at odds of 2.08.