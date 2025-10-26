Prediction on game Win Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, in the second round of the DFB-Pokal at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg , teams from different Bundesliga tiers will clash: top-flight side Wolfsburg and 2. Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel. Here’s my take on how this matchup could play out.

Match preview

Wolfsburg come into this game far from their best form. Although they managed a narrow win over Hamburg in the last round—thanks largely to goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, who pulled off seven saves—the “Wolves” had previously lost four straight matches and went winless in six consecutive outings.

In the previous round of the DFB-Pokal, Paul Simonis's side cruised past amateur club Hemelingen with a resounding 9-0 victory. However, this upcoming challenge will be a much sterner test.

Holstein Kiel, who not long ago played in the Bundesliga, suffered relegation last season and have struggled in the second tier as well, currently sitting tenth with 12 points. In the cup, Marcel Rapp’s men also overcame amateur side Homburg, winning 2-0.

This match carries extra significance for Holstein: throughout their official head-to-head history, they have yet to beat Wolfsburg.

Match facts and head-to-head

Wolfsburg have conceded first in five of their last six matches.

Holstein Kiel are winless in their last four games.

Over two goals have been scored in each of Holstein Kiel’s last five matches.

These teams have met four times in official competitions, with Wolfsburg holding the upper hand each time: three wins and one draw for the “Wolves.”

Their most recent encounter ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Probable line-ups

Wolfsburg: Grabara – Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter – Arnold, Vinicius, Eriksen – Daghim, Amoura, Wind

Grabara – Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter – Arnold, Vinicius, Eriksen – Daghim, Amoura, Wind Holstein Kiel: Krumrey – Ivezić, Johansson, Komenda – Rosenboom, Davidsen, Knudsen, Tolkin – Bernhardsson, Therkelsen, Kaprálik

Prediction

I believe that despite Wolfsburg’s recent struggles, Holstein Kiel are facing even greater issues. The Bundesliga side have broken their losing streak and should approach this game in relatively high spirits. My prediction: a Wolfsburg victory.