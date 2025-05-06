RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 9, 2025

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 9, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Photo: https://x.com/tsghoffenheim
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Bundesliga Germany 09 may 2025, 14:30 Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Wolfsburg, Volkswagen Arena
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 9, 2025, the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg will host another Bundesliga clash as Wolfsburg takes on Hoffenheim. Here’s my pick with a handicap bet on one of the teams.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have essentially wrapped up all their objectives for the current season. With two rounds remaining, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side are neither in contention for European spots nor battling relegation — their Bundesliga status for next season is already secured.

Recent results suggest the Wolves have mentally checked out early. How else to explain such a disastrous end to the campaign? In their last eight matches, Wolfsburg have managed just two draws and suffered seven defeats. Their home form is especially concerning — they’ve lost their last three fixtures in front of their own fans as well.

The club’s last truly successful season came during the COVID-affected 2020/21 campaign, when, under Oliver Glasner, the team finished in the top four and secured a Champions League spot. Since then, Wolfsburg haven’t finished higher than eighth, and twice ended up in 12th place — exactly where they currently sit.

Hoffenheim

Compared to last season, when Hoffenheim finished seventh and earned a place in European competition, this campaign has been a major disappointment for the “Farmers’” faithful. The team seemed unprepared for a packed schedule and fighting on three fronts. In addition to Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal matches, the blue-and-whites played in the Europa League, where they failed to advance past the group stage, finishing just 27th out of 36 teams.

In the Bundesliga, Christian Ilzer’s men need just one point from their remaining two games to be mathematically safe from relegation. They’re five points clear of the playoff zone and, given their much better goal difference compared to Heidenheim, survival looks well within reach.

Still, Hoffenheim’s recent form has been far from steady. In their last eight matches, they’ve managed just one win, three draws, and four defeats. Yet, even in losses, the team shows grit and battles until the final whistle. Just look at the wild 4-4 draw away at Borussia Mönchengladbach last time out. During this stretch, Hoffenheim have only once lost by more than a single goal — away to Leipzig, where they played most of the match with ten men.

Probable line-ups

  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis, Skov Olsen, Vranckx, Maehle, Dardai, Wimmer, Nmecha, Tomas
  • Hoffenheim: Busk, Arthur Chaves, Østigård, Nsoki, Kadeřábek, Stach, Bischof, Bülter, Toure, Kramaric, Hložek

Match facts and H2H

  • In their last two matches, Wolfsburg have failed to score, highlighting their attacking struggles at the end of the season.
  • Hoffenheim, on the other hand, consistently find the back of the net — the blue-and-whites have scored in each of their last six matches, netting at least twice in four of them.
  • In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Wolves edged out a narrow 1-0 away win.
  • There’s an interesting trend in their head-to-heads: in the last 12 meetings between these teams, the over 2.5 goals bet has only failed once.

Prediction

On the final matchday, Hoffenheim will host newly crowned champions Bayern Munich. It’s hard to say what kind of mood or line-up the visitors will have, or how seriously they’ll approach the game. That makes this upcoming clash with Wolfsburg absolutely crucial for the hosts: one point will remove any remaining doubts about their Bundesliga survival.

Given Wolfsburg’s current crisis — six defeats in their last seven — Hoffenheim’s chances of getting a positive result look very respectable. The optimal pick is double chance on the visitors (X2) at odds of 1.67.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
